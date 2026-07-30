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NEWS BRIEFS

Drought conditions ease across North Carolina, but reservoirs remain below normal water levels

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT

A wetter-than-normal July and significant rainfall from the past week have improved drought conditions in central and northeastern North Carolina, but many reservoirs remain below their normal levels for this time of year, and the public is still encouraged to conserve water.

The Charlotte area is now in the moderate drought category while parts of eastern Stanly and Union counties remain in severe drought.

Based on reporting from the US Army Corps of Engineers, the nearly year-long drought had reduced water levels to record lows. State officials say stream flows are now near normal except in a few areas. Groundwater levels, which are below normal for this time in a typical year, will take longer to respond.
Energy & Environment
WFAE staff and wire reports
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