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Carolina Panthers extend Bank of America naming rights as stadium renovation tops $1.3 billion

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
Rendering of the upgraded Bank of America Stadium at night
HOK
/
Tepper Sports and Entertainment
Renders of the upgraded Bank of America Stadium at night

Tepper Sports & Entertainment is putting more money into the renovation of Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, announcing Thursday an additional $500 million investment.

That brings the project’s total cost to about $1.3 billion, including $650 million committed by the city of Charlotte through tourism and hospitality taxes.

Tepper Sports unveiled renderings featuring expanded indoor and outdoor gathering spaces at each level of the stadium, a 500-level social patio with views of uptown and larger scoreboards, displays and upgraded seats.

Officials said interior construction will take place this year, with work on fan-facing elements set to begin in 2027.

The Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium also announced a long-term extension of the stadium naming rights agreement.

“Our goal is to create experiences that enhance the passion and energy of the region while transforming this corridor into a weekend destination for world-class sports, entertainment and community events,” Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement.

Tepper is also the chairman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

The stadium renovation is scheduled for completion in 2030.

HOK/Tepper Sports and Entertainment
HOK/ Tepper Sports and Entertainment

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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.