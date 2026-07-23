Carolina Panthers extend Bank of America naming rights as stadium renovation tops $1.3 billion

Tepper Sports & Entertainment is putting more money into the renovation of Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, announcing Thursday an additional $500 million investment.

That brings the project’s total cost to about $1.3 billion, including $650 million committed by the city of Charlotte through tourism and hospitality taxes.

Tepper Sports unveiled renderings featuring expanded indoor and outdoor gathering spaces at each level of the stadium, a 500-level social patio with views of uptown and larger scoreboards, displays and upgraded seats.

Officials said interior construction will take place this year, with work on fan-facing elements set to begin in 2027.

The Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium also announced a long-term extension of the stadium naming rights agreement.

The Carolinas MO𝘔𝘐𝘕𝘛UM is here. See the future of Bank of America Stadium. pic.twitter.com/t7lAQuvoI3 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 23, 2026

“Our goal is to create experiences that enhance the passion and energy of the region while transforming this corridor into a weekend destination for world-class sports, entertainment and community events,” Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement.

Tepper is also the chairman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

The stadium renovation is scheduled for completion in 2030.

HOK/Tepper Sports and Entertainment