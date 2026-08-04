Greensboro, Randolph officials take steps to address data centers

Officials in Greensboro and Randolph County took steps to address concerns around data centers Monday night.

The Greensboro City Council is considering a 120-day moratorium on data center development.

If enacted, the pause would specifically apply to facilities with an electrical power demand above 10 megawatts. Council Member Crystal Black called it a “balanced solution.”

“It keeps our economic momentum going while putting strong community safeguards in place that our residents expect," she said. "However, this council is only part of the equation. We need your voice to get this right.”

The council unanimously voted to hold a public hearing August 17 to gather input from the community.

At the Randolph County Commissioners’ latest meeting, the board made adjustments to the existing ordinance governing data centers.

The changes include requiring closed-loop cooling systems to limit water consumption, noise impact studies and more.