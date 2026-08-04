Charlotte forum explores effort to reduce recidivism among formerly incarcerated individuals

A forum in Charlotte on Tuesday explored the challenges people face after incarceration and efforts to support their reintegration into society.

Mecklenburg County's Criminal Justice Services reentry program supports more than 900 people a year. The county's justice services director, Sonya Harper, said housing and employment are key to ensuring people are a productive part of society post-incarceration.

"If people are able to secure those two things, particularly within about the first 90 days of being released, then that has a significant impact on whether or not they'll reoffend," Harper said.

Harper said events like forums are also a key way to help educate the public about the challenges people face after release.

"The opportunity is there to really educate the public about what we do, and the things that are available for folks who are justice-involved," Harper said. "I don't know that the general public recognizes there are so many challenges and barriers for people who have had contact with the justice system, whether that's just an arrest or following a period of incarceration."

This year, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office launched the Sheriff House for people overcoming substance use disorders. James Sumter, 48, said he spent 13 years in prison. Sumter agreed more is needed to support those reintegrating into society.

"I think getting a job is the easy part, but getting housing is the hard part because during the application process, it has that question on there whether you have been convicted of a crime," Sumter said. "And if you answer yes, then that will weed you out. So, that needs to change."

Tuesday's discussion was part of the Sarah Stevenson Forum, which aims to spotlight community issues.