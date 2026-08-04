WFAE adds programming staff

Joe Kendrick and James Holt have joined WFAE as program director and broadcast operations manager, respectively.

They will manage broadcast and programming functions for WFAE 90.7 FM and WFAE’s two HD radio channels.

WFAE’s broadcast signal reaches 32 counties in North and South Carolina. The Charlotte Jazz Channel is on the HD2 channel. Public Radio Remix, a curated selection of stories and programs from independent radio producers and podcasters, is on the HD3 channel.

Joe Kendrick

As program director, Kendrick will oversee the sound of WFAE including on-air announcers and hosts, and the award-winning talk show “Charlotte Talks” with veteran radio host Mike Collins. He will work with other WFAE leaders to achieve audience growth, community engagement and revenue goals.

Kendrick comes to WFAE from WNCW in Spindale, N.C., where he served for 34 years, working his way up from host/producer to director of programming and operations. He is also the creator and producer of the acclaimed podcast “Southern Songs and Stories.”

James Holt

Holt returns to WFAE as broadcast operations manager, where he will work with Kendrick to manage scheduling of radio programs, corporate sponsorship messages and promotional announcements. He will also help ensure compliance with FCC rules and regulations.

During his first stint at WFAE, Holt served as a senior advancement associate on WFAE’s membership team. Prior to WFAE, Holt worked as director of underwriting and development at WUTK in Knoxville, Tenn.