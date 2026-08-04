Mooresville residents protest planned mosque near Brawley School Road

Residents packed a Mooresville Board of Commissioners meeting Monday to protest a planned mosque off Brawley School Road.

Mooresville resident Kelly Harris said she opposes the proposed prayer hall and office building.

“It is not Islamophobic, racist or white nationalist to want to protect our everyday way of life, our future and the Constitution of this nation,” Harris said. “To dismiss the real evidence, the historical record and the writings of the Quran, the Hadith and carelessly tout the freedom of religion is dangerous.”

Other residents questioned why a mosque would be allowed near schools, and raised concerns about parking, traffic and infrastructure. Some suggested the center should be blocked entirely, or pushed to undeveloped farmland outside the town.

“How can you have an Islam center without Sharia law? You can’t,” resident Jan Wright said.

Mooresville officials said the property is zoned for community uses and that a religious center is permitted under local ordinances. Officials also said the town cannot apply the law differently to different religious groups. The building would total just under 5,000 square feet and include 52 parking spaces.