WS/FCS officials urge families to prepare for bus delays

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have 237 routed buses this school year.

But roughly 42 of those still don’t have drivers, just days before students return to class.

At a press conference Wednesday, Executive Director of Transportation Tisha Davidson said that’s going to cause delays — especially for the first few weeks.

She’s advising students to arrive at their bus stops 10 minutes early, and parents to download the Edulog bus tracking app.

“Our team went through some retraining this summer on timelines, efficiency and getting everything in the app. So hopefully, the app works better this year," Davidson said. "We are working with our Edulog partners on improvements to the app.”

She added that the district has job offers out to seven additional drivers. But a nationwide shortage in the field continues to be a challenge.

The first day of school is Monday, August 10.