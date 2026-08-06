WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps will retire next month

Just days before the first day of school, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps announced that he will be leaving the district earlier than expected.

Phipps took office on December 1, 2025, joining the district amid its recovery from a major financial crisis. His employment contract was for 15 months.

But at a special called board of education meeting Thursday morning, Phipps said he’ll be retiring at the end of September. He said after 33 years working in public education, the time was right.

“I want to stress that this decision is based on significant personal responsibilities and demands on me that I believe deserve my time, attention and energy,” Phipps said. He and his brothers are the primary caregivers for his 88-year-old mother who lives in Cumberland County.

“I've struggled with the timing of this decision, but it is a result of much prayer and consideration,” he said.

Phipps recently shared the news that the district has retired its debt and is beginning to rebuild its savings.

“While there is still much work to be done, I believe that I'm stepping away at a time where our system is in a better place,” he said. “I look forward to watching the progression of our system into the future and the great things yet to come.”

Board members accepted Phipps’ retirement effective Sept. 30.