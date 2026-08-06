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WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps will retire next month

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 6, 2026 at 11:02 AM EDT
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps announced his retirement at a school board meeting Thursday morning.
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps (right) announced his retirement at a school board meeting Thursday morning.

Just days before the first day of school, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps announced that he will be leaving the district earlier than expected.

Phipps took office on December 1, 2025, joining the district amid its recovery from a major financial crisis. His employment contract was for 15 months.

But at a special called board of education meeting Thursday morning, Phipps said he’ll be retiring at the end of September. He said after 33 years working in public education, the time was right.

“I want to stress that this decision is based on significant personal responsibilities and demands on me that I believe deserve my time, attention and energy,” Phipps said. He and his brothers are the primary caregivers for his 88-year-old mother who lives in Cumberland County.

“I've struggled with the timing of this decision, but it is a result of much prayer and consideration,” he said.

Phipps recently shared the news that the district has retired its debt and is beginning to rebuild its savings.

“While there is still much work to be done, I believe that I'm stepping away at a time where our system is in a better place,” he said. “I look forward to watching the progression of our system into the future and the great things yet to come.”

Board members accepted Phipps’ retirement effective Sept. 30.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz