Chris Parker to be sworn in as interim Forsyth commissioner

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be swearing in an interim member Monday afternoon to replace Don Martin.

The Forsyth County Republican Party selected Chris Parker to fill the vacant seat left by Martin, who retired at the end of July.

Parker is the chair of the local utilities commission and serves on the board of trustees for Forsyth Technical Community College. He’s also running for Forsyth County Commissioner in District B.

Parker will serve on the board until the winners of the November election take office.

At the upcoming swearing-in ceremony for Parker, the commission will also elect a new chair and vice chair.

The meeting will be held at the Forsyth County Government Center at 2 p.m.