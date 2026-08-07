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Chris Parker to be sworn in as interim Forsyth commissioner

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
Chris Parker headshot
Courtesy Forsyth County Government
Chris Parker

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be swearing in an interim member Monday afternoon to replace Don Martin.

The Forsyth County Republican Party selected Chris Parker to fill the vacant seat left by Martin, who retired at the end of July.

Parker is the chair of the local utilities commission and serves on the board of trustees for Forsyth Technical Community College. He’s also running for Forsyth County Commissioner in District B.

Parker will serve on the board until the winners of the November election take office.

At the upcoming swearing-in ceremony for Parker, the commission will also elect a new chair and vice chair.

The meeting will be held at the Forsyth County Government Center at 2 p.m.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz