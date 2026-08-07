Guilford voters will see quarter-cent sales tax on Nov. ballot

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution directing elections officials to put a quarter-cent local sales and use tax up for a vote in the November election.

This would mean shoppers pay the equivalent of an extra quarter in taxes per $100 of eligible purchases.

Officials say they’d use 70% of that extra revenue to give classroom teachers and instructional support personnel higher pay.

Twenty-six percent would go toward new fire trucks and safety equipment for local fire departments, and capital investments for Guilford Technical Community College.

The rest would support five municipalities: Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Stokesdale, Summerfield and Whitsett.

The General Assembly Fiscal Research Division estimates the tax would bring in roughly $30 million.

The tax increase would not apply to prescriptions, motor vehicles, gasoline or groceries. More information about the proposal can be found on the county website.