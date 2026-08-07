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Woman who claimed assault in Tanglewood Park charged for false report

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published August 7, 2026 at 6:36 PM EDT
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough behind a podium speaking at a press conference with three flags behind him.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough speaking at a press conference on the Tanglewood assault Friday, August 7, 2026.

Twenty-six-year-old Kaitlyn Mackenzie Bryant has been charged with felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says investigators disproved her claims using interviews, technology, and DNA testing.

Bryant was given a $50,000 unsecured bond before her next court appearance on August 20.

It’s been over a month since Bryant told police she’d been attacked by a man while jogging in the park. The report led to a massive manhunt.

At a press conference, authorities said the investigation cost more than $46,000.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody