Woman who claimed assault in Tanglewood Park charged for false report

Twenty-six-year-old Kaitlyn Mackenzie Bryant has been charged with felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says investigators disproved her claims using interviews, technology, and DNA testing.

Bryant was given a $50,000 unsecured bond before her next court appearance on August 20.

It’s been over a month since Bryant told police she’d been attacked by a man while jogging in the park. The report led to a massive manhunt.

At a press conference, authorities said the investigation cost more than $46,000.