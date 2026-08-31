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State health officials confirm rabies at mobile petting zoo

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake
Published August 31, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT
2 baby goats
Michael Probst
/
AP
A white and a black goat baby stand in their enclosure

North Carolina health officials are warning of a potential rabies exposure from a mobile petting zoo based in Iredell County.

Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services say three baby goats tested positive for the virus at Farm Adventures in the town of Harmony.

Anyone who had contact with baby goats from the petting zoo in Iredell County or at other off-site events between July 28 and August 27 may have been exposed.

Some of those events were held in Watauga, Davie and Davidson counties. One of them was a back-to-school event at the Breeden Amphitheater in Lexington.

State health officials recommend contacting local health departments if exposed for information on medication and next steps.

Rabies in humans is rare in the state. The last human case was in 2011. Symptoms include fever, headache and a prickling sensation where bitten or exposed.

NCDHHS is working with the farm and local health departments. The investigation is ongoing.
Reyna Drake
See stories by Reyna Drake