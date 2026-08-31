Charlotte FC extends strong run with win over Atlanta United

Charlotte FC defeated Atlanta United 2-0 over the weekend, marking the club's fourth consecutive victory in Atlanta.

The win continues a strong stretch for The Crown, which has posted three wins and one draw over its last four matches.

After Saturday night's match, coach Dean Smith praised his players' consistency and emphasized the importance of maintaining the club's standards.

"If you want to be successful, you've got to be consistent. It's the biggest thing," Smith said during his postgame news conference. "If you've got consistency, then it gives you a chance to compete at the top levels. It's really important that we continue to grow as a club and evolve as a club. I said to the players in there, we know what our standards are. Don't drop below them, but try and push them even further."

Charlotte FC returns home Saturday night to host the Houston Dynamo before heading out for a three-match road trip.