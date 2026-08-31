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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC extends strong run with win over Atlanta United

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 31, 2026 at 10:17 AM EDT

Charlotte FC defeated Atlanta United 2-0 over the weekend, marking the club's fourth consecutive victory in Atlanta.

The win continues a strong stretch for The Crown, which has posted three wins and one draw over its last four matches.

After Saturday night's match, coach Dean Smith praised his players' consistency and emphasized the importance of maintaining the club's standards.

"If you want to be successful, you've got to be consistent. It's the biggest thing," Smith said during his postgame news conference. "If you've got consistency, then it gives you a chance to compete at the top levels. It's really important that we continue to grow as a club and evolve as a club. I said to the players in there, we know what our standards are. Don't drop below them, but try and push them even further."

Charlotte FC returns home Saturday night to host the Houston Dynamo before heading out for a three-match road trip.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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