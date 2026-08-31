Panthers finalize 53-man roster after difficult roster decisions

The Carolina Panthers have trimmed their roster to the NFL's 53-player limit, making several notable moves ahead of the regular season.

Among the team's cuts was linebacker Trevin Wallace, who entered last season as a starter.

After Friday's preseason finale, Panthers coach Dave Canales acknowledged the challenges of balancing the roster.

"How do you keep three quarterbacks, four running backs? How do you keep all these numbers, seven receivers, eight receivers that we're talking about, the loaded tight end room of guys that we trust?" Canales said.

The Panthers also added veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke, formerly of the New York Giants, and acquired defensive tackle TeRah Edwards in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Carolina sent a sixth-round draft pick to Los Angeles as part of the deal.

The Panthers open the regular season Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.