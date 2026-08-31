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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers finalize 53-man roster after difficult roster decisions

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 31, 2026 at 9:37 AM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have trimmed their roster to the NFL's 53-player limit, making several notable moves ahead of the regular season.

Among the team's cuts was linebacker Trevin Wallace, who entered last season as a starter.

After Friday's preseason finale, Panthers coach Dave Canales acknowledged the challenges of balancing the roster.

"How do you keep three quarterbacks, four running backs? How do you keep all these numbers, seven receivers, eight receivers that we're talking about, the loaded tight end room of guys that we trust?" Canales said.

The Panthers also added veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke, formerly of the New York Giants, and acquired defensive tackle TeRah Edwards in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Carolina sent a sixth-round draft pick to Los Angeles as part of the deal.

The Panthers open the regular season Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain