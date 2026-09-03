© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WS/FCS celebrates academic strides after difficult year

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT
Walkertown Middle School Principal Monica Comer speaks at a podium
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Walkertown Middle School Principal Monica Comer spoke about her school's academic growth at a press conference on Sept. 2, 2026.

New state data shows several Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools made major academic strides despite an extremely difficult past year.

A financial crisis led to hundreds of educators losing jobs, leaving the remaining staff to do more with a lot less.

But as WS/FCS officials noted at a press conference this week, that devastation wasn’t reflected in end-of-course exams.

The district saw its highest score for third-grade reading in 10 years. Six schools came off the state’s low-performing list, and many raised their letter grade.

Walkertown Middle had the district’s highest growth and was in the top 1% of all schools in the state.

“Our staff dug in. And our students rose to the occasion. Our community wrapped around us and they never pulled back," said Principal Monica Comer. "And because of that tenacity, we did not just survive this year; we grew double-digit growth. I mean, that is huge."

In the district as a whole, 52% of students were considered grade-level proficient — about seven points lower than the state rate.

But officials emphasized that the data reflects one-time test scores, which are not the only measure of student success.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz