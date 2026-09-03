Union County leads state again as area school districts post test score gains

Union County Public Schools led North Carolina in state exam proficiency for the second consecutive year, while Cabarrus and Gaston county schools also reported significant gains in student performance.

Nearly 74% of Union County students scored proficient or better on state exams last year, a three-point increase from the previous year. The district ranked first in the state in overall performance for the second year in a row.

Union County also moved two more schools out of low-performing status, with three schools remaining.

Cabarrus County Schools set several district records. Overall proficiency increased four percentage points to 68%, marking the district's highest proficiency rate and its largest single-year increase since at least the 2021-22 school year.

The district also reported that 25 schools earned an A or B grade, the highest total in a single year.

Gaston County Schools remained below the state proficiency rate overall, but the district recorded its largest single-year increase on record. Proficiency rose six percentage points to 54% after declining the previous year.