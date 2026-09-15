How should Greensboro expand its housing supply?

A group of land use experts recently shared their recommendations for expanding Greensboro’s housing supply.

Representatives from Urban Land Institute Charlotte spent a week in the Gate City conducting interviews, site visits, and discussions to address the biggest issues when it comes to housing — things like population density, zoning barriers and financing. They presented their findings to city leaders.

They said Greensboro is well positioned for growth, with 20,000 new jobs on the way, proximity to top research institutions and relatively high affordability. They also pointed out the city’s weaknesses, which include a need for more housing density, a declining number of building permits and an ongoing brain drain.

Recommendations included establishing a stronger identity for the city and elevating the profiles of the downtown greenway, Elm Street and the Greensboro Coliseum.

Facilitators also suggested that the city target national homebuilders that can build faster and get easier access to capital.