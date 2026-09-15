Woman indicted on false report of Tanglewood sexual assault

A Forsyth County grand jury has indicted the woman who officials say falsely claimed she was assaulted in Tanglewood Park in June.

The jury indicted Kaitlyn Mackenzie Bryant on felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

In the public document, the state accuses her of deceitfully telling the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office that a male attacker assaulted her and removed her clothes.

The 26-year-old’s initial report earlier this summer led law enforcement to carry out an intense search for the perpetrator.

According to the indictment, the sheriff’s office spent over $46,000 on personnel, forensic testing and more, which they say could have gone toward other cases.

Authorities said Bryant had injuries consistent with an assault, but location data revealed it didn’t occur in Tanglewood Park as reported.

District Attorney Jim O’Neill has said he fears false testimony could cause a chilling effect among victims.

Bryant is set to appear in the Forsyth County Superior Court on October 5.