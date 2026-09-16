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GSO to add police downtown after uptick in late-night fights

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 16, 2026 at 9:13 PM EDT
Downtown Greensboro buildings
Kathan Gandhi
/
WFDD
Downtown Greensboro

Greensboro authorities are working to address recent fights at downtown nightlife establishments.

The Greensboro Police Department will place 15 additional officers downtown on Friday and Saturday nights for at least the next six weeks. They’ll be divided among three locations that have consistently had issues lately.

Assistant City Manager Andrea Harrell announced the new strategy at this week’s city council meeting in response to public safety concerns. Several videos showing people fighting in the streets have circulated on social media in recent weeks.

Harrell said the police department is also considering adding four more officers to its permanent Center City Resource Team dedicated to downtown.

Additionally, the city plans to utilize the Fire Marshal’s Office, Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Violent Crime Reduction Team to improve security and compliance.

Harrell said authorities have met with the owners of some nightlife venues and will continue to do so through the end of October.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody