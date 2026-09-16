The Grounds unveils first five retail and dining tenants

The first wave of retailers has been announced for The Grounds, the major mixed-use development underway near Wake Forest University.

The lineup includes three restaurants: The Jimmy, a Mediterranean eatery; Fieldhouse Tavern, a "food-forward" sports bar and Bagels & Co.

Pilates studio TREMBLE and Allegacy Financial are also joining the development.

They’ll be part of a 42,000-square-foot retail and dining village expected to open in fall 2027. It’s one piece of a $250 million first phase of development that also includes offices and housing.

Officials say more retail tenants will be announced early next year.

