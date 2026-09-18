How art can help us visualize the world's most complicated problems

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Big mysteries explained through your senses

Modern life is filled with complex issues, from the climate crisis to the impact of AI. Artist Yiyun Kang creates immersive art that invites us think about — and to physically feel — these challenges.

About Yiyun Kang

Yiyun Kang is a South Korean multimedia artist. Her immersive works are exhibited across the globe and aim to give feeling to what normally can't be perceived by the senses. She translates large datasets into works of scultpure, light, and sound to make abstract ideas resonate emotionally. She is a chair professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology Department of Industrial Design and director of the Experience Design Lab.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: The case for making art when the world is on fire

Related TED Talk: Art made of the air we breathe



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