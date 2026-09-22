Alamance County weighs changes to curbside trash service

Alamance County is considering changes to its trash collection system after residents raised concerns about customer choice at a meeting this week.

The county currently divides its unincorporated areas into three zones, with one private company given exclusive rights to provide trash and recycling pickup in each.

Seven companies bid for new contracts this summer, and county staff recommended sticking with the current providers, Republic Services and GFL Environmental.

That drew pushback from competitors, who questioned why staff passed over lower-priced bids in some service areas and recommended sticking with out-of-state providers.

Resident Jessica Simmons also argued the current system leaves customers with little recourse when they run into problems like missed pickups.

“The only options we are provided, aside from using the sole franchise holder for our zone, is to haul or burn our own trash,” Simmons said.

Commissioners delayed action on the contracts and asked staff to explore alternatives, including opening the system to more competition or allowing customers to opt out of their assigned provider.

The county's current agreements expire Jan. 1.