GCSO investigating reported sexual assault at Ragsdale High

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault at Ragsdale High School.

A public copy of the incident report classifies the assault as a first-degree sex offense with a blunt object.

According to the document, it happened the afternoon of Sept. 11 — a Friday. Law enforcement officials say they were notified of the incident two days later.

The report lists one victim, though their name is redacted.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is active and ongoing, but that there is no continuing threat to staff, students or the community.

Guilford County Schools officials say they’re aware of the investigation. But due to the nature of the allegations and involvement of minors, the district says it will not be releasing any other details.