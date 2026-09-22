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Greensboro partners with private foundation to upgrade Fisher Park

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
A stone bridge and wooded area in Fisher Park.
Courtesy Greensboro Parks and Recreation
Fisher Park

The project will include a custom sculpture, an accessible pathway and a garden of native plants and trees to improve future canopy.

In 2022, the city of Greensboro adopted a plan to upgrade Fisher Park. But for the past four years there’s been no funding.

Now that’s changing with a private investment from The Contemporary Foundation.

A local architect, artist and engineering firm will help execute the plans, which foundation president and Fisher Park resident Dave Staub said was important to him.

Other park projects around the region are also getting a boost. In Watauga, Rowan, Rockingham and Stanly Counties, local governments recently received grants for various park initiatives from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody