N.C. House of Representatives 100

The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment.

Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election.

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

N.C. House District 100 is located in southeastern Mecklenburg County. It overlaps with N.C. Senate Districts 40 and 42. The district is ethnically diverse, with 48% of the population being Black or Hispanic. Its median age is 36, younger than the North Carolina median of 39. Median household income is slightly higher than the state median ($74,000 versus $72,000).

Among registered voters in the district, 41% are unaffiliated, 38% are Democrats and 20% are Republicans.

Democrat Julia Greenfield is seeking her second term and is running unopposed, as she did in 2024. This seat was previously held by Democrat John Autry for four terms. He stepped down because he found serving in the minority party in the N.C. House to be “worse than a dental appointment.”

Julia Greenfield

The Election Hub Julia Greenfield

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 66

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives District 100 (2025-present)

Occupation: N.C. House representative; former nurse

Description:

Greenfield is running for her second term and has never had Republican opposition. She said on her website that she was inspired to run after surviving a car accident because there was "a deeper reason behind my good fortune." She says she values women's right to their reproductive health decisions and safety in schools. She wants to lower costs and raise teacher pay. In her first term, she was the primary sponsor of 15 bills, including legislation that proposed forcing law enforcement to have warrants for immigration arrests and that proposed emergency internet service for public schools during states of emergency. She was present for 786 of 789 votes in the most recent legislative session and voted against the Republican majority during 271 of those votes.

Other personal:

Greenfield was born in Illinois and moved to Charlotte when she was 3 years old. She graduated from Garinger High School. She was a nurse but decided to be a stay-at-home mother after the birth of her first child. She is married, the mother of two and the first non-Jewish person named to the board of the Levine Jewish Community Center. She received a bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University and attended nursing school at Central Piedmont Community College.