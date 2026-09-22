N.C. House of Representatives 101

The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment.

Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election.

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

House District 101 is on the western side of Mecklenburg County adjacent to Gaston County. This district is diverse and relatively young. Fifty-five percent of residents are Black or Hispanic, and the median age is 35 versus the state median of 39. Median household income is $85,000 versus $72,000 for the state.

Among registered voters in the district, 44% are Democrats, 39% are unaffiliated and 16% are Republican.

Incumbent Democrat Carolyn Logan is running for her fifth term. This is her second consecutive election running unopposed.

Carolyn Logan

The Election Hub Carolyn Logan

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 68

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives (NC-101) (2019 - present)

Occupation: N.C. House representative; retired

Description:

Logan's top issues are economic freedom, public safety, building a future for all, recovering from Helene and preparing for future disasters and transportation. She aspires to "increase raises for teachers and state employers," "expand and protect Medicaid," "increase protection for those traveling on mass transportation," "fully fund public schools in North Carolina," "combat Climate Change in North Carolina," "ensure funding continues to help repair western North Carolina," "put in new laws and needs to prepare for the next natural disaster [that] hits North Carolina" and "increase funding to repair roads." Logan was the first primary sponsor of 18 bills, including proposals that increased the punishment for committing assault by strangulation and make porch piracy (stealing packages or mail from others) a new crime (“larceny by mail”).

Other personal:

Logan grew up in Asheville. She is a mother of three. She was the first Black female police officer in Asheville in 1977 and the first Black female state trooper in 1984. In 2007, Logan received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the state for her service. She has also served as Vice Chair of the Mecklenburg County Commissioners’ Criminal Justice Advisory Committee. She studied Criminal Justice at Belmont Abbey, and she has completed the Administrative Officers Management Program through N.C. State University.