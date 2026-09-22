N.C. House of Representatives 103

The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment.

Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election.

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

North Carolina House District 103 is the southernmost district in the county, covering Ballantyne and Pineville. The median age is 38, lower than the state median, and its median household income is $115,000, higher than the state’s. This district has one of the highest percentages of Asian residents in the county.

Among registered voters in the district, 45% are unaffiliated, 28% are Democrats and 26% are Republicans.

Incumbent Democrat Laura Budd is seeking her third term. This is her first time running unopposed.

Laura Budd

The Election Hub Laura Budd

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 49

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives (2023 - present)

Occupation: Business litigation and contract law attorney

Description:

Budd is seeking her third term. Her top issues include fully funding the public school system, expanding healthcare access, protecting reproductive freedom and strengthening community infrastructure. She focuses heavily on working-family security and consumer protections, including cracking down on predatory towing practices. During her time in the N.C. House, she has consistently championed the Leandro Plan to ensure equitable education funding, stating the need to "ensure it serves and supports all children, teachers, and staff" while backing competitive educator pay.

Other personal:

Budd is from Atlanta and lives in Matthews. She is married and has three children. She has a B.A. from Ohio University and completed her JD at Wake Forest University.