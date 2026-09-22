N.C. House of Representatives 107

The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment.

Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

North Carolina House District 106 is in central Mecklenburg County. This seat was once held by civil rights activist Kelly Alexander Jr. until he passed away in 2024. This is the most Democratic house district in the state and includes Oakdale and Biddleville. The median age for the district is younger than the state median (33 versus 39) and it is less affluent (median household income of $64,000 versus $72,000 for the state). Sixty-nine percent of the population is Black or Hispanic.

Among registered voters in the district, 53% are Democrats, 37% are unaffiliated and 10% are Republicans.

Incumbent Democrat Aisha Dew is running for her second consecutive unopposed term.

Aisha O. Dew

The Election Hub Aisha Dew

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: Approximately 48

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives District 107 (2025 - present)

Occupation: Consultant; N.C. House representative

Description:

Dew is seeking her second term. She took the place of the longtime incumbent and civil rights activist Kelly Alexander Jr. in 2024. Her top issues include expanding funding for public education, securing equitable opportunities for students, improving school resources and boosting teacher compensation. She also prioritizes healthcare access and reproductive justice, advocating to expand Medicaid and firmly protecting reproductive freedoms. She was the first primary sponsor on six bills in the most recent legislative session, including a bill advocating for clean energy grants and increasing the minimum wage to $22/hour. She was present for 515 of 802 votes during the current legislative session (the lowest vote count within the Mecklenburg House delegation).

Other personal:

Dew is from Charlotte and is a political strategist, having supported campaigns of former Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. She has served as an arts administrator, political consultant and civic leader. She served in leadership roles for the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party. She has a B.A. from Salem College and completed theater training from the Yale University School of Drama.