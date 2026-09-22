N.C. House of Representatives 112

The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment.

Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election.

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

North Carolina House District 112 is on the eastern border of Mecklenburg County, in the central part of the county. This district includes Reedy Creek and Hickory Grove. It is younger, less affluent and more diverse than the state. Median age for the district is 34, median household income is $65,000 and 74% of the population is Black or Hispanic.

Among registered voters in the district, 51% are Democrats, 37% are unaffiliated and 11% are Republicans.

Incumbent Democrat Jordan Lopez is one of the state’s youngest legislators and is running for his second consecutive unopposed term.

Jordan Lopez

The Election Hub Jordan Lopez

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 28

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives District 112 (2025 - present)

Occupation: N.C. House representative

Description:

Lopez is running for a second term and has always run unopposed. He is one of the youngest legislators in the General Assembly and the first Afro-Latino legislator. His top issues include expanding food security and economic opportunity, including free school lunches, and establishing paid family leave. He also supports robust investment in public education, including restoring Master's pay for teachers and improving career-readiness programs. He also prioritizes housing accessibility and affordability, working to end corporate homeownership in the county's “crescent” neighborhoods and supporting zoning reforms to increase housing supply. Lopez was the first primary sponsor of eight bills in the most recent legislative session, including bills to legalize marijuana and ban ghost guns. He was present in 761 of 789 votes in the most recent legislative session.

Other personal:

Lopez was born and raised in east Charlotte. He is a former policy analyst for former Gov. Roy Cooper. He has a B.A. from UNC Greensboro, where he was president of the UNCG College Democrats, and an M.P.A. from N.C. Central University.