N.C. House of Representatives 92

The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment.

Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election.

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

N.C. House District 92 is located in the southwestern portion of Mecklenburg County, bordering Gaston County and South Carolina. The median age in the district is 35, younger than the state median of 39. Its median household income is $93,000, greater than the state median household income of $72,000.

Among registered voters in the district, 43% are Democrats, 39% are unaffiliated and 17% are Republicans.

Incumbent Democrat Terry Brown is running for his fourth term. He has always run unopposed.

N.C. House of Representatives District 92 Candidate

The Election Hub Terry Brown

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 39

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives District 92 (2021-present); House Chief Democratic Whip

Occupation: Attorney, Winston & Strawn

Description: Brown's focus is on increasing teacher pay, providing more broadband for students, increasing the N.C. minimum wage and supporting workforce reentry for the formerly incarcerated. In past legislative sessions, Brown says he secured funds for local initiatives such as $10 million for the Sullenberger Aviation Museum and $30,000 for a CMPD Cares Mental Health Response Team. In the most recent legislative session, he was the first primary sponsor of 15 bills, including proposals to prohibit law enforcement from selling booking photos (i.e. mugshots) to for-profit websites and repeal a literacy test for voters in N.C. He was present for 778 of 789 votes in the most recent legislative session.

Other personal: Brown was born and raised in Fayetteville. He is a litigation attorney in Charlotte and lives in Steele Creek with his wife, Arielle, their pet turtle, Terra, and a lab mix, Pharaoh. He has a bachelor's degree from UNC Charlotte and a JD from Campbell University.