The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment.

Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election.

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

N.C. House District 98 is the northernmost one in the county and includes Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville. This district is one of the older and wealthier districts in the county. Its median age is 43 versus the state median of 39. Its median household income is $126,000, substantially higher than the state’s median of $72,000.

Among registered voters in the district, 44% are unaffiliated, 31% are Republicans and 24% are Democrats.

Incumbent Democrat Beth Helfrich is seeking her second term against Republican John Rhodes, a former state house representative.

N.C. House of Representatives 98 Candidates

John Rhodes

The Election Hub John Rhoades

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: 59

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives District 98 (2003-2007); former Cornelius Town Commissioner

Occupation: Realtor and real estate broker

Description: Rhodes previously served in the N.C. House. He calls himself "a proven conservative with experience and integrity." The key issues he cites on his website are "no new taxes" and "conservative values" (e.g. no men competing in women's sports). He says he also wants a review of the "exorbitant fees" on the I-77 toll roads.

Other personal: Rhodes has lived in the northern part of Mecklenburg County for four decades. He previously served as a medic and firefighter. He attended UNC Wilmington.

Candidate Website

Beth Helfrich

The Election Hub Beth Helfrich

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 45

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives District 98 (2025-present)

Occupation: Former educator

Description: Helfrich is seeking her second term in the N.C. House. In the most recent session, she was the primary sponsor of over two dozen bills including ensuring the right to IVF and making General Assembly records public. Additionally, she cast 776 of 789 votes in the same session.

Other personal: Helfrich is a former teacher and third-generation resident of Davidson. She has five children with her husband, Tim. Tim Helfrich and his brother-in-law are founders of the Summit Coffee brand, which started in Davidson. Helfrich graduated from Davidson College, where she majored in theatre.