NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3 Candidates

Judicial candidate research was completed with help from the Wake Forest University School of Law Pro Bono Project .

North Carolina Court of Appeals judges are statewide roles, meaning voters across all 100 counties in North Carolina vote in these races. The court, which is made up of 15 judges who hear cases in three-person panels, is the state’s intermediate appellate court and hears appeals from lower courts in both civil and criminal cases.

Requirements and duties:

Judges on the North Carolina Court of Appeals serve eight-year terms.

They must be licensed attorneys and are responsible for reviewing lower court decisions, interpreting state law, and issuing written opinions.

The Court of Appeals plays a major role in shaping legal precedent in North Carolina and often hears cases involving constitutional rights, criminal justice and civil disputes.

Democrat Allegra Collins vacated the seat for this election, so there is no incumbent in the race. Democrat Christine Walczyk faces Republican Craig Collins. Judicial races in North Carolina identify candidates’ parties on the ballot, though judges are expected to be nonpartisan in decision-making. Republicans hold 12 of the 15 seats on the N.C. Court of Appeals.



Craig Collins

Candidate website

Description:

Collins was appointed to a district court judgeship in 2016 and elected to superior court in 2024. He says he prosecuted thousands of criminal cases on behalf of North Carolina as an assistant district attorney in Gaston County and that he presided over "countless trials" in criminal, traffic, juvenile and civil courts. He describes himself as a Christian and on his website says, "Conservative judges matter now more than ever."

Other personal:

Collins was formerly a trustee for Gaston College. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a JD from Villanova University.

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: 54

Previous experience in elected office: North Carolina Superior Court Judge; District Court Judge (2016-24)

Occupation: Superior Court Judge (Gaston County)

Review of Candidate Rulings (Source: Wake Forest University School of Law Pro Bono Project)

Collins' judicial philosophy is defined by a strict commitment to the value of established legal principles. Judge Collins has demonstrated a commitment to accomplishing fairness in the legal system by ensuring that the same legal principles are applied to every case before him. A review of appellate decisions identified one case in which Judge Collins's order was reversed on appeal.

The Election Hub Questionnaire

Please provide demographic information about yourself to help voters (age, education, current occupation, where you live).

Age: 54

Education: B.A., University of Pittsburgh, 1994

J.D., Villanova University School of Law, 1997

Current employment: Superior Court Judge

Residence: Gastonia, NC

Why are you running for this role and why should voters pick you? Please share your previous experience in elected office that would be relevant to voters.

It is vital that we protect the rule of law and prevent legislative activism in our courts. I believe that the Constitution means what it says and as a judge, I follow it. I will never rewrite the Constitution to advance my own political agenda.

I have a proven track record handling the exact types of cases that the Court of Appeals handles. I am the only candidate in my race who has presided over felony trials.

I spent 9 years as a District Court Judge prior to being elected as a Superior Court Judge.

Tell us 1-2 professional accomplishments you have achieved in your work experience (not limited to public service) that give voters a sense of your leadership style or skills.

I spent 9 years as an Assistant District Attorney, 9 years running my own law firm, 9 years as a District Court Judge, and currently serve as a Superior Court Judge.

I have spent an entire career working to protect our Constitution.

What endorsements from any notable NC organizations or people have you received?

North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police

North Carolina Values Coalition

How long have you lived in the region/district where you are running for office?

Since May, 1997

Tell us something unexpected about yourself that voters may be interested to know.

I spent many years coaching youth sports, both at the Middle School level and in my church's youth league. I still help coach when my schedule allows.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of concern for many voters (e.g. government-run chatbots; AI-generated videos, text and images; data centers; license-plate readers; AI to hire and evaluate employees or teach students). How should elected officials in your role or others regulate AI, if you believe they should? How should elected officials in your role use AI?

Regulations and policy discussions deserve a full debate through the legislative process. The Court should not involve itself in policy. The Court's role is to ensure the Constitutionality of such laws, not make those laws.

Candidate website

Christine Walczyk

Candidate website

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 54

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. District Court 10C Seat 2 (2007-present)

Occupation: District Court Judge (Wake County)

Description:

Walczyk (pronounced WALL-zik) has been a district court judge in Wake County for nearly two decades (including being named Lead Judge) and practiced law in private practice before that. She describes herself as "the most experienced district court judge in Wake County." She says she is running because of the public's loss of confidence in the court system and says she wants to restore that trust. She is the only woman running for the Court of Appeals in this cycle. In the primary, she was endorsed by a number of judges and state legislators including Cheri Beasley, the Democratic former Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court and former candidate for U.S. Senate.

Other personal:

Walczyk was born in Raleigh and grew up in Florida. She says that throughout her career, she has been "involved with groups and organizations that assist women and families, promote diversity in institutions, and support the advancement of women in the legal profession." Prior to becoming a judge she had a private practice with N.C. Sen. Lisa Grafstein, a Democrat representing Wake County. Walczyk graduated from Boston College and has a JD from UNC Chapel Hill.

Review of Candidate Rulings (Source: Wake Forest University School of Law Pro Bono Project)

Available appellate decisions do not provide enough information to identify a broader judicial philosophy. The published decisions involving Judge Walczyk primarily address specific procedural and legal issues rather than her overall approach to judging. Walczyk has served as a Wake County District Court judge since 2007 and has held leadership roles, including Lead Judge of Family Court and Lead Judge of General Civil Court. Before joining the bench, she practiced law representing individuals and businesses in civil matters as well as criminal defendants. Publicly available appeals of her decisions show that the North Carolina Court of Appeals has both upheld and reversed portions of her rulings in different cases, including matters involving jurisdiction and a business dispute. A review of appellate decisions identified three cases in which Judge Walczyk's orders were at least partially reversed or vacated on appeal.