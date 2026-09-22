U.S. House of Representatives NC-12 Candidates

U.S. House District 12 is an urban district that covers most of Charlotte. All of it is located in Mecklenburg County.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives serve two-year terms. They must be at least 25 years old, a citizen of the U.S. for seven years and live in the state they represent. They cast votes on bills, serve on committees, draft laws and focus on policy issues that are of interest to themselves or their constituents. Other high-level tasks of the U.S. House include funding government programs and oversight of the executive branch.

The district is heavily Democratic. With a Cook Partisan Voting Index of D+24, it is North Carolina’s most favorable Congressional district for Democrats.

In this race, longtime incumbent Democrat Alma Adams faces Republican challenger Jack Codiga.

Jack Codiga

Candidate website

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 28

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Associate Producer, Medalist Capital, a mortgage lender

Description:

Codiga says "soaring housing and healthcare costs and crippling college debt" are crushing America. The top issues he cites on his website are equal justice under the law ("past injustices" cannot justify special treatment), sound money ("abolish the Federal Reserve" and "return to gold and silver as money") and free markets ("end all welfare programs, including the godfather of all Ponzi schemes,Social Security.")

Other personal:

Codiga describes himself as "a Christian, finance professional, and proud American." He moved to Charlotte from California in 2021. He is married and belongs to Life Church in South End. His biography on his employer’s website says he enjoys playing basketball and paddleboarding. He has a bachelor's from Santa Clara University.

Candidate Website

Alma S. Adams

U.S. House of Representatives Alma Adams represents North Carolina's 12th congressional district.

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 79

Previous experience in elected office: U.S. Congresswoman (2014-present); N.C. House member (1994-2014); Greensboro City Council (1987-1994); Greensboro School Board (1984-86)

Occupation: U.S. Congresswoman

Description:

Adams has been a Congresswoman for the Greensboro and Charlotte regions for 12 years and was a legislator in the N.C. General Assembly for 20 years prior to that. Her priority issues are what she calls 4Hs: housing ("housing is a fundamental human right"), hunger (including legislation to strengthen federal nutrition programs and encourage public-private partnerships.), healthcare (particularly black maternal health), higher education (she says she is known as "the godmother of HBCUs"). She says she secured $475 million in federal funds for District 12. Adams was investigated in 2023 by the House Ethics Committee over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, but she said she was cleared of wrongdoing.

Other personal:

Adams was born in High Point and is a former teacher and art gallery director. She is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She attended high school in Newark, N.J., and has bachelor's and master's degrees from NC A&T State University and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. Adams is known for her distinctive collection of hats.