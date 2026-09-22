U.S. House of Representatives NC-14 Candidates

U.S. House District 14 is a rural-suburban district in the western part of the Charlotte region. It covers all of Burke, Rutherford, Cleveland and Gaston counties, the eastern part of Polk County and the western and northern edges of Mecklenburg County.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives serve two-year terms. They must be at least 25 years old, a citizen of the U.S. for seven years and live in the state they represent. They cast votes on bills, serve on committees, draft laws and focus on policy issues that are of interest to themselves or their constituents. Other high-level tasks of the U.S. House include funding government programs and oversight of the executive branch.

District 14 is a Republican-leaning district, which the Cook Partisan Voting Index puts at R+8.

In this race, incumbent Republican Tim Moore faces Democratic challenger LaKesha Womack.

LaKesha Womack

Candidate website

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 47

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation:

Chief Strategy Office, Aspire Community Capital

Description:

Womack's key priorities are to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible (including a safety net for seniors), to enable economic mobility (supporting childcare, workforce development and capital for small business owners) and to support robust public school funding and affordable higher education. She also advocates for large corporations to pay a fairer share of taxes and to face limits on buying affordable housing.

Other personal:

Womack grew up in Alabama, where she attended a public math and science boarding school in high school. She describes herself as "a consultant, minister, and Chief Strategy Officer of an emerging CDFI” (community development financial institution). Womack has a 20-year-old son and said she was motivated to run for office out of concern for his future. She has bachelor's and master's degrees from Vanderbilt University.

Tim Moore

North Carolina General Assembly

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 55

Previous experience in elected office:

U.S. House of Representatives (2025-present); N.C. House of Representatives (2002-25); N.C.House Speaker (2015-25)

Occupation: U.S. Congressman

Description:

On his website and social media, Moore says that while in the N.C. legislature, he fought for laws outlawing sanctuary cities, fought for voter ID laws and worked to keep "men from playing female sports." He says he also cut income taxes. In Congress, his official web page says that he "continues to champion policies that foster economic growth, strengthen financial accountability, and support hardworking families in Western North Carolina." He is a member of the House Committees on Financial Services and the Budget. As House speaker, Republicans saw him as effective in advancing Republican priorities, including redrawing districts to favor the party, while Democrats criticized him as the leader of polarizing issues such as the state’s “bathroom bill,” HB2, as well as a leading proponent of restricting abortion rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.