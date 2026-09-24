Alex Ferreira: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month .

Alex Ferreira 's lyrics are a tide swishing with his own musical moon. Lapping and twisting and flowing in tandem with a steady guitar and tropical-leaning percussion, there's an alignment with the natural world of his island origins.

A poet in his own right, the Dominican singer has spent years quietly establishing himself as a true master of the songwriting craft. At the Tiny Desk, his mastery is on candid display. Some artists shrink under tungsten office lights, unable to hold up to the rawness of a stripped down set. Ferreira's brilliance shines in the simple — guitar, bass, drums, and piano — just enough sound to illuminate an unbreakable melody.

He sings of love mostly, heartbreak sometimes, but the day to day-ness of the comings and goings of life is always present. He raises the everyday to a level of artistic beauty, yet manages to make life feel breathable. In Ferreira's musical landscape, hardship washes in and out with the shifts of an ocean breeze and we're all made to flow in a sweetest dance celebrating honest life.

SET LIST

"Ven Que Te Quiero Ver"

"Monte Adentro"

"Un Cariñito"

"Me Pierdo Contigo (feat. Silvana Estrada)"

MUSICIANS

Alex Ferreira: vocals, guitar

Silvana Estrada: vocals

Luisber del Rio: guitar, sax

David Lizmi: bass

Jos Parker: piano

Jose Andres Marquez: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Translator: Nuria Net

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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