Guilford school board extends superintendent contract to 2030

The Guilford County Board of Education voted to extend the superintendent’s contract through 2030.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley has served in the role since 2022.

At a school board workshop this week, Chairperson Deena Hayes praised Oakley’s “thoughtful, student-centered leadership” and cited recent academic gains.

The latest data from the state shows the district achieved a 93% graduation rate — its highest ever — and had the fewest number of low-performing schools in over a decade.

GCS has also expanded student participation in college courses and career pathways.

The board extended Oakley’s contract for four years, the maximum amount allowed by law.