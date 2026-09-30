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Randy Bridges sworn in as interim WS/FCS superintendent

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:03 AM EDT
Randy Bridges takes the oath of office in front of school board members
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Randy Bridges was sworn in as the next interim superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at a meeting on Sept. 29, 2026.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night for the district’s new interim superintendent.

The board appointed Randy Bridges to serve through the end of the school year. He’s spent decades working in education, and most recently served as the interim superintendent for the Wake County Public School System.

After taking the oath of office, Bridges shared a few words about his beliefs.

“The core business of any educational institution is teaching and learning," Bridges said. "And sometimes we make that simple process very complex. And we really don't need to."

He said the role of the superintendent, school board and central office should be to support the teachers and principals who engage with students every day.

Bridges will assume the role on Oct. 1.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz