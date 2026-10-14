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Political ad tracking group says Whatley campaign has no TV commercials reserved as Senate race winds down

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 14, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT

The national group Ad Impact says North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley’s campaign has no TV commercials booked for the final three weeks of the midterm campaign for the contest to replace outgoing Senator Thom Tillis.

Whatley’s campaign and outside Republican groups this fall spent heavily on ads attacking Democratic candidate Roy Cooper’s record on crime. But polls taken after that ad blitz found Cooper with the same leads as before, often a double-digit advantage.

Ad Impact says Whatley’s campaign itself has no commercials currently booked. Cooper’s campaign has more than $7 million reserved. Outside GOP groups still have nearly $5 million booked for Whatley, while groups supporting Cooper have more than $11 million reserved.

A Whatley spokesperson said the campaign is in a “temporary pause and that it will be back on the air shortly with its closing message.” The campaign said it’s confident it will have the resources to win.

President Trump’s low approval ratings have put more Senate seats in play, in once-safe red states like Kansas and South Carolina.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison