N.C. Senate 43

The Election Hub has partnered with the Gaston Business Association to bring voters information about Gaston County candidates.

There are 50 members in the N.C. Senate, and they serve as the "upper house" of the General Assembly. Their powers include proposing and passing laws, along with the N.C. House; fiscal oversight of the state budget (more than half of the state budget goes to education); gubernatorial veto overrides; confirmation of certain executive branch appointments; redistricting; proposing N.C. constitutional amendments and providing constituent services.

State residents must be at least 25 years old to run for the Senate and they must have lived in N.C. for at least two years. State senators serve two-year terms with no term limits.

The N.C. Senate has 20 Democrats and 30 Republicans. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (30 senators and 72 House members) must vote to override it.

Senate District 43 represents most of Gaston County except for its northwestern corner.

Steve Rutherford

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 68

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Filmmaker, founder of Rutherford Media Group, LLC; U.S. Navy veteran

Description:

Rutherford's website lists his top issues as expanding affordable healthcare, strengthening public schools, supporting veterans/seniors and maintaining Medicare/Medicaid. He also wants "fair taxes" for nurses, teachers, veterans and small business owners who he says are "carrying the load" while "the wealthy and well-connected get special breaks."

Other personal:

Rutherford is from Gaston County and graduated from South Point High School. He is married and a father and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and was also president of the local NAACP chapter in Charleston, S.C. He says he focuses on documentary filmmaking these days and has received a number of awards. He has a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University and studied executive leadership at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He says he also pursued graduate work at HEC Paris.

Candidate Website

Questionnaire from The Gaston Business Association

What will be your priority issues in the upcoming session and how do you propose to address them?

Public Education, Poverty and Homelessness

Voters will see three amendments on the ballot this November: 1) photo ID for all voting methods, 2) an income tax cap, and 3) a directive to limit property tax levy increases. What are your stances on each, and why?

Against all three

If the income tax cap amendment passes, how would you ensure future revenue shortfalls are mitigated?

The cap would restrict future state revenue needed for public education, infrastructure, and emergency services, while disproportionately benefiting high-income earners and corporations

Critics say putting tax policy into the Constitution removes flexibility from future legislators and local governments. What is your response to that opinion?

People deserve responsible taxes and careful spending. But writing strict tax limits into the Constitution can tie the hands of future legislators and local communities when circumstances change—whether that’s a recession, a natural disaster, or growing needs in our schools, roads, and public safety. If we’re going to impose limits, we also need to be clear about how essential services will be funded. Tax relief matters, but so does leaving communities the tools to meet their responsibilities.

Brad Overcash

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: Approximately 45

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. Senate District 43 (2023-present)

Occupation: N.C. Senator; attorney, Parker Poe

Description:

Overcash is seeking a third term. In the N.C. Senate, he is chair of the Appropriations for Education/Higher Education and the Elections committees. He has been involved with the N.C. Republican Party for years, as treasurer of the N.C. GOP and chair of the 10th District for the GOP. He says he is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He is also in favor of cutting taxes, funding public education and stopping inflation. He was the first primary sponsor of five bills during the most recent legislative session.

Other personal:

Overcash is from Belmont, where he and his family live. He is married and has two children. He describes himself as a strong Christian conservative. He received a bachelor's in political science from UNC Chapel Hill and a JD from University of Mississippi School of Law.

Candidate Website

Video Interview of Candidate

Questionnaire from The Gaston Business Association

What will be your priority issues in the upcoming session and how do you propose to address them?

I will continue to be a champion for Gaston County in Raleigh. I have cut taxes and regulations, stood up for traditional family values, and led the charge for the largest teacher pay raises in a generation. In addition, I have secured unprecedented support for our citizens, including for the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College.

Voters will see three amendments on the ballot this November: 1) photo ID for all voting methods, 2) an income tax cap, and 3) a directive to limit property tax levy increases. What are your stances on each, and why?

I voted to place all three on the ballot. People should have to show a valid photo ID when voting. As to tax amendments, I want the people to keep more of their hard earned money. These amendments place our hardworking citizens over government bureaucrats.

If the income tax cap amendment passes, how would you ensure future revenue shortfalls are mitigated?

Republicans have taken our State from a nearly 8% personal income tax rate (the most burdensome in the South), down to 3.49%. In those same years, the State’s revenue has increased exponentially. Our State is proof that the people drive the economy, and not government.

Critics say putting tax policy into the Constitution removes flexibility from future legislators and local governments. What is your response to that opinion?

Yes. It allows the people of North Carolina to block future legislators from drastically raising their taxes. I am confident the people will overwhelmingly support this limitation on government.