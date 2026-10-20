© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mecklenburg County unveils modified Brooklyn Village plan with new developer

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:16 PM EDT
The Peebles Corporation wants to build 250 units for low-income residents on the this site in Second Ward.
Steve Harrison/WFAE
This piece of land in Second Ward could be developed in three years, according to Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg Commissioners on Tuesday discussed a new proposal to redevelop Brooklyn Village uptown. The county hasn’t been able to get anything built since the first developer was picked in 2016.

The county selected Florida based the Peebles Corporation ten years ago to rebuild the historic Black neighborhood of Brooklyn in Second Ward. But Peebles never built a single apartment, and recently sold one parcel to a different developer, First and Early of Charlotte.

First and Early’s proposal calls for the same amount of total square footage – 630,000 square feet – but with less office space and fewer apartments. There would be a 150-room hotel.

Construction would begin three years after the county approves First and Early’s proposal.

Some Commissioners were pleased with the proposal, and said the county needs to move forward. But Susan Rodriguez-McDowell wants more than 10% of the units set aside for affordable housing, and Arthur Griffin said the project doesn’t honor the past.

“What I would ask you to do is to figure out what’s meant by preserving Brooklyn’s legacy,” Griffin said. “I don’t see that anywhere.”

Commissioners will vote on the deal in November.

The county has filed a lawsuit against the Peebles Corporation over the other parcels in the Brooklyn project.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison