N.C. House of Representatives 109

The Election Hub has partnered with the Gaston Business Association to bring voters information about Gaston County candidates.

The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment. Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election.

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

House District 109 is in the southeastern part of Gaston County.

Mark D. Carver

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 68

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: College history professor

Description:

Carver's website lists some of his main goals as better funding for public schools, elimination of vouchers, affordability for everyday expenses, a fairer tax system for working-class and retired citizens and protection of natural resources.

Other personal:

Carver was born and raised in Fayetteville. He is married, has one daughter and a granddaughter. He lost his mother in 1973 to breast cancer when he was a teenager. He then went to live with a classmate in a trailer and supported himself working at the local car wash. He worked for 25 years at Kelly-Springfield Tire Company before becoming a union leader. He later went to graduate school and became a history professor. He currently teaches at Gaston College. He attended Carolina Labor School at UNC Wilmington and graduate school at N.C. State after studying American labor history.

Candidate Website

Donnie Loftis

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 70

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. General Assembly District 109 (2021-present); former Board of Commissioners, Gastonia Township

Occupation: N.C. General Assembly representative

Description:

Loftis' website lists his top priorities as protecting the Second Amendment, supporting pro-life policies, lowering taxes and giving parents more control over their children's education. He also says, "Simply put, Donnie backs the Blue" (law enforcement). Loftis also states that as part of the Stop the Steal protest he was in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. He believes that “without safe and secure elections we cannot have a thriving nation.” He has also recently sponsored a bill that raises the age limit on tobacco products to 21. In 2025, Loftis proposed legislation to make the Gaston County Board of Education elections partisan.

Other personal:

Loftis was born in Gaston County, where he lives. He is married and has one daughter. Loftis calls himself "a lifelong Conservative and Republican" and "a born-again Christian." He served on the CaroMont Health Board of Directors for several years. He is a decorated military veteran who received the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge.

Candidate Website