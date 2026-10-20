N.C. House of Representatives 110

The Election Hub has partnered with the Gaston Business Association to bring voters information about Gaston County candidates.

The North Carolina House of Representatives is made up of 120 members of the General Assembly who are elected for two-year terms. The House has lawmaking powers, along with the N.C. Senate. Additionally, House members have the authority to tax and spend, allocate funds, override a gubernatorial veto, provide state agency oversight and elect UNC Board of Governors members. They also conduct constituent services and have the sole power of impeachment. Candidates must be 21 years old to run for the House and they must have lived in their district for at least one year before the general election.

The N.C. House of Representatives has 47 Democrats, 71 Republicans and 2 unaffiliated members. To override a veto of any bill by the governor, three-fifths of both chambers (72 House members and 30 senators) must vote to override it.

House District 110 is in the western part of Gaston County. It also includes Cleveland County.

Caroline Eason

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 25

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Pharmacist

Description:

Eason upset longtime incumbent Kelly Hastings in the March primary. Hastings, who had one of the highest rates of absenteeism in the N.C. House, had initially said he would not seek reelection, then suggested Eason run and subsequently changed his mind. On her website, Eason states her top priorities are supporting small businesses, strengthening public education, creating more jobs and protecting the Second Amendment. She mentions she "believes in the American Dream, and will defend gun rights, protect women's sports, protect public safety, protect free speech and more.” An article in The Assembly states she also hopes to lower prescription drug prices and create more transparency within the healthcare system. She "became active in politics a few years ago when her family’s pharmacies faced potential closure due to consolidation in the healthcare industry, making legislation the only remedy.” In the most recent legislative session, she says she “played a key role in advocating for and advising pharmacy-related legislation." If elected, Eason would be one of the youngest members of the N.C. House. She says she believes her district needs "new, youthful energy to tackle today's challenges."

Other personal:

Eason was born and raised in Cleveland County. Eason describes herself on her LinkedIn page as "Christian. Advocate. Pharmacist. North Carolinian." She has "taken over the reins" at her family's pharmacy, TAS Drug, an independent pharmacy chain in Cherryville. She recently married Matthew Rhoten, who is the Gaston County manager. Eason considers herself to be a strong Christian and conservative woman. She attended UNC Chapel Hill and received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

Candidate Website

Mary Silver

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 67

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Unable to verify

Description:

Silver says on Facebook, "Our district deserves leadership that listens and puts people first." She posted a photo of herself at the Cherryville Cherry Blossom Festival in April holding a sign that said, "If there's money for war, there's money for Medicaid."

Other personal:

Silver was raised outside of Cherryville.