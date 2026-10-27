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Davidson commissioners narrowly approve ABC board request after religious debate

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
Shelves display bottles of tequila for sale at a liquor store
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Shelves display bottles of tequila for sale at a liquor store.

A seemingly routine request related to liquor store financing turned into a religious debate at a Davidson County commissioners meeting Monday.

The county's ABC board wants to set aside more of its profits to help pay for two new liquor stores. That would reduce how much money they'd have to borrow for construction. But commissioners needed to sign off on the plan, and not everyone was on board.

Commissioner Tripp Kester said he was concerned about increasing access to alcohol. Board member Steve Shell responded.

“God did put the tree in the Garden of Eden, and He gave them the freedom to partake or not partake," Shell said. "And I don’t think it’s our place to overrule God.”

Kester replied with another reference to the Bible.

“It says woe be unto him that put alcohol to his neighbor’s lips," he said. "I’m just not going to be in a position to facilitate more of it being available.”

ABC representatives noted that liquor sales have generated more than $2 million for county services since their store opened in 2019.

That appeared to resonate with some commissioners. They approved the request in a narrow four-to-three vote.
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April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle