Winston-Salem State University students share thoughts after deadly shooting
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Aliyah Batts
David Ford / WFDD
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Jonathan Walker (right) shared his thoughts with WFDD.
David Ford / WFDD
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Aniya Williams
David Ford / WFDD
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Ellis Sylvester
David Ford / WFDD
In the wake of last weekend’s deadly shooting on the Winston-Salem State University campus, school officials canceled classes Monday.
The move was intended to allow students, faculty, and staff time to process the events that overshadowed the Rams’ Homecoming weekend and access available support services. WFDD visited the quiet campus and spoke with some of the students.