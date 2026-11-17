Legislative leaders say they'll allow North Carolina's 41-cents-per-gallon gas tax to resume next month.

The legislature put the state gas tax on hold last month to address high fuel prices ahead of the election. Lawmakers didn't extend the gas tax pause when they returned Tuesday for a lame-duck session. It will expire after Nov. 30.

Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters he doesn't see a need for an extension. "We made a decision to pause the the gas tax for a certain period of time," he said. "I personally see no reason for us to change that."

House Speaker Destin Hall says prices are improving.

"If you look at what's happening with the market right now, gas prices are going down to some degree themselves," Hall said. "What we did certainly helped it to a degree, but you're seeing the market improve right now, and so we'll keep monitoring it."

Democrats say the state can't afford to lose the transportation funding that comes from the gas tax.

"It cost us $300 million that we really could not afford, to pay for the cut last time," said Sen. Lisa Grafstein, D-Wake. Legislators used funding from the state's reserves to replace the lost revenue in transportation funding.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.08, down about 50 cents from a month ago.