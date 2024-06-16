The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
How two Charlotteans became unlikely friends and bandmates
Caryn Little and Rachel Orn met in 2022 when they joined a local group called “Lady Rockstars” — now called "Femmes and Thems" — that teaches women and transgender or nonbinary people how to play together in a rock band.
They were nervous at first, but helped each other overcome their fears, and became close friends and bandmates.
You can now find them playing at gigs around Charlotte in their all-female band Obsidian Femmes. They shared a conversation in the StoryCorps mobile recording booth in uptown Charlotte.
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting with support from Johnson & Wales University.