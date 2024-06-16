© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps Charlotte
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

How two Charlotteans became unlikely friends and bandmates

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published June 16, 2024 at 5:47 AM EDT
Caryn Little, left, and Rachel Orn became unlikely bandmates after learning instruments in
StoryCorps
Caryn Little, left, and Rachel Orn became unlikely friends and bandmates after joining a local group called "Lady Rockstars." Their all-female band, called Obsidian Femmes, now performs around Charlotte.

Caryn Little and Rachel Orn met in 2022 when they joined a local group called “Lady Rockstars” — now called "Femmes and Thems" — that teaches women and transgender or nonbinary people how to play together in a rock band.

They were nervous at first, but helped each other overcome their fears, and became close friends and bandmates.

You can now find them playing at gigs around Charlotte in their all-female band Obsidian Femmes. They shared a conversation in the StoryCorps mobile recording booth in uptown Charlotte.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting with support from Johnson & Wales University.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Arts & Culture Live MusicMusicLGBTCharlotte Music
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal