How two Charlotteans became unlikely friends and bandmates

Caryn Little and Rachel Orn met in 2022 when they joined a local group called “Lady Rockstars” — now called "Femmes and Thems" — that teaches women and transgender or nonbinary people how to play together in a rock band.

They were nervous at first, but helped each other overcome their fears, and became close friends and bandmates.

You can now find them playing at gigs around Charlotte in their all-female band Obsidian Femmes. They shared a conversation in the StoryCorps mobile recording booth in uptown Charlotte.

