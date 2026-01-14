© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Buddhist monks pass through Charlotte on 2,300-mile walk for peace

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 14, 2026 at 9:26 AM EST

A group of Buddhist monks is walking through the Charlotte area this week as part of a 2,300-mile peace walk from Texas to Washington, D.C.

The monks began their journey in October and arrived Tuesday night at Catawba Baptist Church in Rock Hill, where thousands of people gathered to welcome them.

Brandy Williams of Charlotte was among those waiting for the monks’ arrival.

“I really want the world to be in a better place,” Williams said. “I just want to walk and just be in their path to receive their blessing and be a part of the peace walk.”

The monks are expected to stay overnight in Charlotte on Wednesday before continuing the next leg of their journey north.

Organizers say the walk is meant to promote peace, mindfulness and compassion amid ongoing global conflict.

WFAE will be following the monks in Charlotte on Wednesday.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
