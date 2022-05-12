Atrium Health merges with Midwestern health care company

Charlotte-based Atrium Health is merging with Midwest-based Advocate Aurora Health, a move that will double Atrium's size.

This looks like a standard merger Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter told "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry in this week's BizWorthy.

"You have two companies that are going to come together, combine their operations," Mecia said. "They say they want to create efficiencies, that they will be able to deliver health care better by being together and being bigger. It does sound like it's sort of weighed in Atrium's favor."

The combined company's headquarters will stay in Charlotte and the CEO of Atrium will lead the company.

You can listen to the full BizWorthy conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Terry and Mecia and covered this week.

The Epicenter in uptown is on the auction block Thursday. It opened in 2008, but is now mostly vacant. And its owner earlier this year defaulted on an $85 million loan. The Charlotte Ledger reported that there may be a surprise bidder — the old owner that defaulted on that $85 million loan.



The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percent. Several area real estate agents told Mecia they're not seeing the market slowing down, but they're starting to see some changes in buyer behavior because mortgage rates are rising as interest rates rise. Buyers are having a sense of urgency to try to lock in some of these rates before they go up even higher. And they're seeing that there's more of an effect on first-time homebuyers who are more price sensitive.



Duke Energy announced last week that it's selling a couple of buildings. But a piece of artwork that's been on one of those buildings since 1996 will go to a new home. That's "Quadrille," a display of multicolored lighted lines on the side of Duke's S. Church St. building.



