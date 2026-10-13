Charlotte-area defense contractor announces major expansion

Corvid Technologies, a Mooresville defense contractor whose work includes missile defense and warhead designs, said Tuesday that it will add more than 420 new jobs as part of a $95 million expansion.

The expansion at its Mooresville campus will include a 400,000-square-foot for a new manufacturing facility that can build launch systems. The U.S. military and armed forces around the world are investing heavily in missile systems and other advanced weapons amidst ongoing wars in Ukraine, Iran and other countries.

Corvid was founded in 2004 and focuses on systems that provide "mission-proven lethality," as well as digital modeling, prototyping and other engineering services.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue expanding our campus here in North Carolina and investing in the people, facilities, and capabilities that will support Corvid’s growth for years to come,” said David Robinson, president and CEO of Corvid Technologies, in a statement.

New jobs at the site will include assemblers, electricians, engineers, production managers, technicians, and testers, with an average annual salary of $81,550.

The company's expansion will be subsidized by a $4.5 million state grant.

“Corvid’s homegrown success and growth speak to the advantages of doing business in North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This major expansion affirms the company’s confidence in our talented manufacturing and engineering workforce, business climate, and stable economy.”