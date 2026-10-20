North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

North Carolina’s unemployment rate dipped again in September. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point from the month before to 3.4%, compared with the national rate of 4.2%. North Carolina’s rate is also down from 3.9% a year ago.

The state added about 600 nonfarm jobs in September. Private education and health services saw the biggest gain, adding 3,700 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities.

Professional and business services posted the largest monthly decline, losing 1,500 jobs.

Over the past year, North Carolina has added 67,000 nonfarm jobs.