© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT
People walking in uptown Charlotte.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
People walking in uptown Charlotte.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate dipped again in September. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point from the month before to 3.4%, compared with the national rate of 4.2%. North Carolina’s rate is also down from 3.9% a year ago.

The state added about 600 nonfarm jobs in September. Private education and health services saw the biggest gain, adding 3,700 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities.

Professional and business services posted the largest monthly decline, losing 1,500 jobs.

Over the past year, North Carolina has added 67,000 nonfarm jobs.
Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.